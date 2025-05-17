'I just couldn’t breathe' - Eberechi Eze reflects on historic Crystal Palace FA Cup win

Every Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy / Profimedia

Crystal Palace ace Eberechi Eze has opened up after scoring the winning goal in the club's historic FA Cup final win over Man City on Saturday.

The 26-year-old scored the only goal in the 16th minute, meeting Daniel Munoz’s cross with a first-time volley to out his side ahead.

Palace held out against wave after wave of Man City attack, ending the game with just 22% possession and seven total shots.

Speaking to the press after the game, Eze admitted the win came down to being clinical when it mattered.

“I just couldn’t breathe,” he said at full time. “They keep the ball so well, you have to work so hard to get anything from them.

“When you get up there, you have to take the chances and make it count.”