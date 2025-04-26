Glasner hails Palace’s 'unbelievable' FA Cup semi win

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner said he was "exhausted" after his side battled past Aston Villa to reach the FA Cup final at Wembley.

The Eagles reached their first FA Cup final in nine years as Ismaila Sarr’s brace and Eberechi Eze’s rocket sealed a 3-0 win over the Villans.

"All the credit to the players. They had to work so hard. They had to overcome a few difficult moments," Glasner told the media.

"We got more control and it was an unbelievable performance. The players stuck to the plan and we never lost our heads.

"I don't know at the moment how I feel - a bit exhausted. The players have four days off now. They should enjoy the moment."

Crystal Palace have never won the FA Cup, losing their two final appearances against Manchester United in 2016 and 1990.