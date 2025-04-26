Eze backs Crystal Palace to win FA Cup after Villa rout

Eberechi Eze is fully confident Crystal Palace will win this season’s FA Cup after their victory over Aston Villa.

The England international was among the scorers as the Eagles stunned Villa in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Palace will face either Manchester City or Nottingham Forest in the final in three weeks, and Eze remains upbeat about his team’s chances.

"It's a special day," he told BBC Sport.

"I'm grateful to God for the opportunity to play here, to win, to go to the final. We want to go all the way and we believe we can do it.

"We're 100% confident of winning the trophy. We have showed performances like this all the time, we're not worried or fearful of facing anyone. I trust us that we will put in the work and hopefully we can do it."