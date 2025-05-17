Dean Henderson dedicates Crystal Palace FA Cup win to late father
Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson dedicated his side's 1-0 FA Cup win over Man City to his late father.
The 28-year-old played a key role for Crystal Palace as they secured their first piece of major silverware with a memorable win over Man City.
Henderson was lucky to stay on the pitch, however, after appearing to handle the ball outside of the box, denying Erling Haaland a goal scoring opportunity.
He went on to save Omar Marmoush’s penalty, after Tyrick Mitchell caught Bernanrdo Silva late, keeping the score at 1-0.
Speaking to the press after the game, an emotional Henderson spoke about the loss of his father.
“I lost my dad at the start of the season, I miss him here but he was there with me for every kick of the ball today. I dedicate that win to him.” He said.