Dean Henderson dedicates Crystal Palace FA Cup win to late father

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson dedicated his side's 1-0 FA Cup win over Man City to his late father.

The 28-year-old played a key role for Crystal Palace as they secured their first piece of major silverware with a memorable win over Man City.

Henderson was lucky to stay on the pitch, however, after appearing to handle the ball outside of the box, denying Erling Haaland a goal scoring opportunity.

He went on to save Omar Marmoush’s penalty, after Tyrick Mitchell caught Bernanrdo Silva late, keeping the score at 1-0.

Speaking to the press after the game, an emotional Henderson spoke about the loss of his father.

“I lost my dad at the start of the season, I miss him here but he was there with me for every kick of the ball today. I dedicate that win to him.” He said.