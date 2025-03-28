Crystal Palace's Mateta set to wear Petr Cech-style helmet

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta will return wearing a custom protective helmet similar to the one worn by Chelsea legend Petr Cech.

The Frenchman suffered a serious injury during the Eagles' FA Cup clash against Millwall, following a dangerous high challenge from goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

He required oxygen treatment on the pitch and 25 stitches to close the wound.

Ahead of his likely return against Fulham on Saturday, Mateta is set to wear a customized helmet for protection.

Oliver Glasner told the media: “It’s like a water polo helmet. But with one ear. In water polo it’s so they don’t get water into their ears, he has it just on one side. It sounds crazy but we are used to it. I said to the doctor I remember Petr Cech wearing this helmet and he said: ‘Yeah but the ear was free so we need the full helmet’. Once he wore one like you use to ride a motorbike but he couldn’t train with this because it was too heavy, then we found the right one.

“He has trained with us for two weeks with this protection. It’s also important for him to train a little bit with an internal game in the international break, so he can play for 60 minutes without any problems, so he’s ready.

“I could just see it in water polo. I said to him maybe you should try this because he’s tall enough. It looks a bit strange, but he says he feels comfortable, so let’s see. When he scores a header tomorrow, then it was the right mask and the right protection.”