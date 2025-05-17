Tribal Football
Most Read
Galatasaray steal march on rivals in Osimhen battle; Napoli talks at advanced stage
Liverpool join race for wantaway Chelsea forward
Man City jump ahead in race to sign Palace dazzler Eze
Keane ATTACKS Man Utd striker Hojlund: It was all wrong

'Ask the referee' - Pep Guardiola furious after Man City VAR incident

Alex Roberts
'Ask the referee' - Pep Guardiola furious after Man City VAR incident
'Ask the referee' - Pep Guardiola furious after Man City VAR incidentAction Plus
Man City manager Pep Guardiola was in no mood to speak in depth regarding the VAR controversy in their 1-0 FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Eberechi Eze’s 16th minute goal proved decisive as Crystal Palace secured the first piece of major silverware in their history.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Perhaps the biggest talking point of the game came at the other end of the pitch, however, after Dean Henderson appeared to handle the ball outside of the box, denying Erling Haaland a goal scoring opportunity.

VAR intervened and decided against giving Henderson his marching orders, something Guardiola strongly disagreed with, storming the pitch after the final whistle to confront the goalkeeper.

Speaking to the press after the game, Guardiola was in no mood to talk in depth about the situation, simply saying: "Ask the referee."

On why Omar Marmoush took the penalty over Haaland, he added: "I don't know, I didn't speak to them. They made a decision. They decide."

Mentions
FA CupGuardiola PepHenderson DeanManchester CityCrystal Palace