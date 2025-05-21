Video: Harry Maguire and Cristian Romero pulled apart after Europa League final

Man United centre back and his Tottenham counterpart Cristian Romero had to be pulled apart after the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Tottenham ended their 17-year trophy drought thanks to a goal from winger Brennan Johnson, beating United 1-0 in the Europa League final.

Advertisement Advertisement

Maguire, 32, decided to confront Romero after the medals had been handed out and the two had to be pulled apart by their teammates.

The two had several altercations throughout the game with the England international eventually getting booked for a foul on Romero.

Romero approached Maguire after the game to speak with him, but the Man United ace didn’t appear to be in any mood for a discussion, going after the Spurs man to voice his frustrations.

Failing to win the Europa League means Man United will be without European football next season with the highest they can finish in the Premier League being 16th.