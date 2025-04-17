Manchester United’s Leny Yoro attributes Lyon win to fans

Manchester United’s rising star Leny Yoro said the real heroes in Thursday's Europa League win over Lyon were the fans.

After Manchester United booked their spot in the semi-finals with a thrilling extra-time display, the Frenchman was quick to praise the Old Trafford faithful.

"Honestly, I don't understand what's happened. It was crazy! The fans helped us to do it. When you hear the fans, even at 4-2 you know we can do it," Yoro told TNT Sports:

"We needed to believe and if you don't believe you cannot win. This is what the fans deserve - they give everything at every game.

"They're always here to support us, so I want to say thank you to the fans. Of course, our target is to win the trophy. I am sure we can do it. We will give everything to do it and this game shows everything until the last minute."