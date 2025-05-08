Man United ace Mason Mount reflects on 'special night' after Athletic Club win

Man United midfielder Mason Mount was delighted after scoring a brace in his side's comprehensive 4-1 win over Athletic Club on Thursday.

The 26-year-old scored twice as Man United earned a place in their Europa League final with a 7-1 aggregate win over the Spanish club.

United will face fellow Premier League strugglers Tottenham, with a place in next season’s Champions League also up for grabs.

Mount has struggled with several injury issues since leaving Chelsea for United back in 2023 but has scored three goals in his last two games.

Speaking to the press after the game, Mount was delighted with both his own and his side’s performance.

“My first goals at Old Trafford… a special night. We're going to Bilbao and we want to finish strong”. He said.

“It's been difficult since I've been here but I stayed positive and knew something good would come”.