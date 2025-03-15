Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim on Man Utd's Heaven: I like his pace, he's good at defending, he is quite complete
Man Utd rocked as Chelsea clinch Quenda agreement with Sporting CP
France coach Deschamps reveals talks with Pogba about next move
Antony scores again as Betis sparkle against Vitoria to keep dream alive

Hummels apologises to Roma fans: I fu**** up and cost the whole club their dream

Paul Vegas
Hummels apologises to Roma fans: I fu**** up and cost the whole club their dream
Hummels apologises to Roma fans: I fu**** up and cost the whole club their dreamAction Plus
AS Roma defender Mats Hummels has posted an apology after his red card against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday night.

Roma were eliminated from the Europa League by Athletic at San Mames, with Hummels sent off early in the first-half. The Giallorossi lost the second-leg 3-1 and were eliminated at the round of 16 4-3 on aggregate.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The veteran German took to social media last night to post an apology.

Hummels stated: “I am sorry Roma. I want to apologise to our fans and my teammates.

“I let everyone down today with a mistake that was simply stupid and horrendous. These games used to be the games my team could rely on me, now I fu**** up and cost the whole club the dream of winning the Europa League.

"Don‘t know what else to say, I am as disappointed in me like all of you.”

Mentions
Europa LeagueSerie AHummels MatsAS RomaAth BilbaoLaLiga
Related Articles
Ranieri accepts Hummels red as Roma bundled out of Europa League
Valverde hails Athletic Bilbao senior players after defeating Roma
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde upbeat after Roma defeat: But don't ask me about ref