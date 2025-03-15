Hummels apologises to Roma fans: I fu**** up and cost the whole club their dream

AS Roma defender Mats Hummels has posted an apology after his red card against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday night.

Roma were eliminated from the Europa League by Athletic at San Mames, with Hummels sent off early in the first-half. The Giallorossi lost the second-leg 3-1 and were eliminated at the round of 16 4-3 on aggregate.

The veteran German took to social media last night to post an apology.

Hummels stated: “I am sorry Roma. I want to apologise to our fans and my teammates.

“I let everyone down today with a mistake that was simply stupid and horrendous. These games used to be the games my team could rely on me, now I fu**** up and cost the whole club the dream of winning the Europa League.

"Don‘t know what else to say, I am as disappointed in me like all of you.”