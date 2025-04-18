Harry Maguire opens up on 'maddest game I've ever played' after Man United comeback

Man United defender Harry Maguire has opened up after scoring the winner in his side's incredible 5-4 Europa League quarter-final win over Lyon on Thursday.

Maguire, 32, was the hero, scoring a close-range header in the 121st minute of the game to send Man United through to the semifinals.

Lyon were 4-2 up going into the last few minutes of the game before Bruno Fernandes’ 116th minute penalty kick-started one of the greatest comebacks in the competition’s history.

Kobbie Mainoo leveled things up before Maguire got his goal, and the centre-back has since opened up about his experience playing in such a crazy game.

Speaking to the media, Maguire said: "It was an incredible feeling to score that winner in such an important game, in a game that was full of emotion and the strangest, maddest game I've ever played in or witnessed.

"I've been here six years now and I've had some great times and some bad times as well. I think that game pretty much summed up my time at this club, to be honest.

"I don't know how I would have felt if I had come here and been speaking to you after a 4-2 defeat - it's not even worth trying to think about that."