Rose pays tribute to former Bournemouth players ahead of historic AC Milan clash

Bournemouth manager Marco Rose paid tribute Wednesday to the team that helped preserve the club's English Football League status as they prepare to face Italian giants AC Milan in a landmark European fixture.

The Cherries opened their inaugural Europa League campaign with victory at Real Sociedad and then won 3-0 at home to Sturm Graz last week.

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A match at home to AC Milan, one of Europe's leading clubs, was the last thing on Bournemouth fans' minds when the side were on the brink of dropping out of the Football League following a 17-point deduction ahead of the 2008/09 season as a result of failing to meet their terms for exiting administration.

But Steve Fletcher's memorable goal against Grimsby eventually secured survival in Bournemouth's final home game of the season at Dean Court, which was followed by a mass pitch invasion after the final whistle by joyous Cherries fans.

Rose only succeeded Andoni Iraola as Bournemouth boss before the start of this season but the German is well aware of a pivotal moment in the club's history as his side bid to maintain their perfect start to the Europa League.

"We are looking forward to playing it, but I think many years ago the club had a much bigger game after the points reduction," Rose told a pre-match press conference.

"They needed to win the last game at home and Fletch scored a goal - but it is not about Fletch, it is about the whole team. This is a foundation to be here, to have these kind of games and we are looking forward to play this game.

"It is a huge club of Europe which is coming here, but we feel prepared. We love to play this kind of games and now we are going to go for it."

The Cherries beat Sunderland on Sunday for a first Premier League win under Rose.

Now he wants to use that result as a springboard for continued success against an AC Milan side coached by former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim.

"We feel in a good spot," added Rose. "As I said days ago, we had other topics, and now we won two games back to back and we are confident.

"But even before the two games we won, I always told you that I feel confidence in my team. Now we have created a good momentum for us and we should use it."