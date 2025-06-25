U21 Euros semi-finals: Why England should beat a stubborn Netherlands side

Wednesday night sees the semi-finals of the UEFA U21 European Championship take place, with holders England up against the Netherlands before Germany host France.

With the kick-off times of both matches being staggered, the teams in the latter semi will know who their opponents will be in the final before they've kicked a ball in their own game of course.

England U21s need a repeat of performance vs Spain

Although Lee Carsley's Young Lions hadn't had the best tournament, their performance over Spain in the quarter-finals has got everyone sitting up and taking notice again.

Against what was a strong La Rojita side who had more shots (14 to 12), more possession (57.4% to 42.6%), more passes (528 to 395), a better pass accuracy (89.2% to 84.1%) and more total dribbles (22 to 14), came a dogged and typically English performance.

Spain U21 vs England U21 Match Stats Opta by Stats Perform

England made more tackles and won more of them than their opponents, and also made more interceptions across the 90 minutes.

Carsley had clearly directed his young charges to slow the game down whenever possible and not allow the ball players in the Spanish side to manipulate possession with ease, particularly in the midfield areas.

Players need to utilise EPL experience

Players with Premier League experience - Tino Livramento, Jarell Quansah, James McAtee et al - have used just that in order to overcome each hurdle in the tournament so far.

However, it doesn't escape the fact that the squad struggled in the matches against Slovenia and, particularly, Germany, who had made 11 changes for the game having already qualified.

England U21 vs Germany U21 Player Ratings Flashscore

All Carsley's men had to show for their efforts in that game was Alex Scott's goal, which came in the 76th minute, and were it not for Slovenia's loss to the Czech Republic, there's every chance the Young Lions would already be on their way home.

As it is, tournament football is all about gaining momentum at the right time, and England's U21s finally showed what they were made of by seeing off pre-tournament favourites Spain.

England must stop conceding so many goals

One of the issues that has still dogged Carsley is the penchant his side has for conceding goals. 14 scored in the last six games would normally have seen a healthy amount of wins, but 11 conceded in the same time frame mean that's not the case.

By contrast, the Netherlands have managed to bag 11 in their last half dozen matches, whilst letting in just three at the other end.

That would suggest goals and excitement galore, though Michael Reiziger may take a more cautious approach with some of his star players (Ruben van Bommel, Devyne Rensch and Kenneth Taylor) missing, and therefore look to frustrate the Young Lions as a result.

That's exactly what his side managed to do against a highly-fancied Portuguese side, restricting them to just three attempts at goal (from a total of 17 shots) despite being down to 10 men for more than 70 minutes of the match after Van Bommel was sent off thanks to receiving two yellow cards in two minutes.

Carsley confident

"I'm not sure it changes the game too much, they have a quality squad," Carsley told reporters in his pre-match press conference. "I'm very confident with the players we have got."

A superb backs-against-the-wall performance which included 18 interceptions and winning 10 of their 12 tackles showed that the Netherlands have the defensive resilience required if they find themselves up against it again.

England U21 current form Flashscore

Certainly, as the semi-final progresses, England are likely to be able to call upon a stronger bench if rotations are required, so the expectation may well be that Carsley will take advantage of that significant strength in depth in the latter stages of the game.

After having only made his bow against the Spanish, Tyler Morton will be missing after he collected his second yellow card of the tournament 34 minutes in.

In the same match, Jay Stansfield starred thanks to an impressive attacking performance, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him given the nod by Carsley from the start against the Dutch.

England are favourites but Dutch will hope lightning strikes twice

Though England will be favourites before kick-off, both sides are capable of getting the result needed to progress to the final, and should the game go all the way to a penalties, it would be a repeat of the 2007 semi-final when the Dutch won an epic shoot-out 13-12.

It's also worth considering that the Young Lions have lost just three of their last 25 international matches, and if they do take the initiative on Wednesday, surely it will only be their complacency that will allow the Dutch back into contention.

Having arguably been guilty of just that against Germany in the group stage, Carsley will be more than keen to ensure that lightning doesn't strike twice.