England prepare for huge test against Spain in U21 European Championship quarters

Saturday night sees arguably the tie of the entire U21 European Championship so far, as Spain take on England in the quarter-finals.

It's a repeat of the 2023 final of course, when Curtis Jones' goal in first-half injury time was enough to see La Rojita beaten and England lift the trophy for the first time in 39 years.

Advertisement Advertisement

The game will also be remembered for a controversial penalty given to Spain at the end of the game but Abel Ruiz's spot-kick was saved by James Trafford in the ninth minute of injury time.

Spain get an immediate chance for revenge

Now there's an immediate chance of revenge and should Spain triumph, it would put them on course to reach their sixth final in the last eight U21 European Championship tournaments.

Santi Denia's side are one of the form teams as might be expected, winning two (3-2 vs Slovakia and 2-1 vs Romania) and drawing one (1-1 vs Italy) of their three Group A games.

Spain vs Romania Match Stats Opta by Stats Perform

It's worth noting that they've conceded in all three games and in their opener against the hosts, Spain squandered a two-goal lead only to then grab a winner at the death.

It also took two goals in the final five minutes against Romania to see them home, and it's obvious that when put under pressure, Spain are still vulnerable.

England have already had ups and downs in the tournament

England's tournament by comparison has already had its fair share of ups and downs, with Lee Carsley's youngsters winning one (3-1 vs Czech Republic), drawing one (0-0 vs Slovenia) and losing one (2-1 vs Germany).

If the Young Lions are to progress at the expense of La Rojita, clearly they need to shut down Spain's creative players at every opportunity.

England U21 current form Flashscore

Barcelona's Pablo Torre is always seemingly dictating the ebb and flow of play and whilst his 89.5% pass completion stat against Romania was notable, it still wasn't anywhere close to the likes of Cristhian Mosquera (95.1%) or Hugo Bueno (97.8%).

In fact, almost every player in the entire Spain squad is comfortable with the ball at their feet. 571 passes in the Romania game was just five less than being treble the amount attempted by their opponents (172).

Spain's passing network against Romania Opta by Stats Perform

Of those, 515 were accurate for a collective 90.2% accuracy. Not only were the Romanians unable to control the game for long periods, but when they did manage to execute some passages of play, the advantage was quickly lost as a result of only being able to deliver an accurate pass 68.2% of the time.

A shoot on sight policy also helped La Rojita as they peppered Razvan Sava's goal with 23 shots across the 90 minutes.

Spain will be fresher for quarter-final test

​"Spain have been one of the bright sparks in the tournament. Their style is very 'on-brand' and England haven't faced that type of football in the tournament yet," Flashscore's Josh Donaldson, who is at the tournament, noted.

"Although they conceded goals at inopportune times, they have been able to bounce back, something Saturday's opponents have been unable to do.

"They also heavily rotated against Italy for their final group game, and will be the fresher of the two heading to Trnava.

Spain vs Romania momentum shift during the match Opta by Stats Perform

"England, meanwhile, have become a very predictable team to play against. They have had the most possession in the tournament, but they have been easy to defend against.

"The absence of Liam Delap has been really felt as, without a striker, none of England's forwards have been able to stretch defences. Their other issue in making changes to the system is the tight turnaround of the tournament.

"They have just three days to sort this out before the quarter-final, giving Lee Carsley very little opportunity to change things."

England's Premier League players haven't excelled

England's final group game against Germany - evoking memories of the epic clashes between the senior teams from both countries - was a lesson in how to manage a game even when you're not the protagonists.

The Germans scored with their only two attempts on target in the game, and played only 330 passes compared to England's 642. The Young Lions also dominated possession, keeping the ball for 67% of the time.

18 shots really should've produced more than the one goal scored by Alex Scott 14 minutes from time, and was a timely reminder that Carsley's side need to be a lot more economical with their finishing.

Players such as Archie Gray, Ethan Nwaneri, Elliot Anderson, Tino Livramento and Harvey Elliott have all had a reasonable amount of Premier League experience, and collectively they have been seeing the lion's share of the ball in the group matches, but without necessarily being able to press home the advantage when required.

By way of a further example, Slovenia had just seven touches in the England box during their game, compared to 43 at the other end for the Young Lions for whom Nwaneri had as many touches himself as the entire Slovenian side.

Midfield battle will be key for both Spain and England

The midfield battle is likely to be where this quarter-final will be won or lost, and if the likes of Benat Turrientes, Javi Guerra and Pablo Torre can see their pretty passing triangles disrupted, then England have a chance.

Keeping Marc Pubil's raiding down the right-hand side to a minimum will also be key for Carsley's men to progress.

Pubill's running down the channel is both intense and incessant, and with three touches in the opposition box against Romania as well as a 90.9% pass completion, the 21-year-old has to be kept under wraps.

Given the pedigree of both teams it promises to be an exciting watch, and with quality throughout, just like in 2023, it's going to be the closest of calls as to who leaves the Stadion Antona Malatinskeho pitch in triumph.