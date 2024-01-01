Spain coach De la Fuente: We have maximum respect for Georgia

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente says there'll be no underestimating Georgia in their Euros final 16 clash.

La Roja will meet Georgia after their shock win against Portugal.

De la Fuente said, “We have maximum respect for them. They are a team that is having a great tournament, that has defeated Portugal; and that, due to the experience we have, we have seen that they have been improving and progressing in their performance. We will have to give our best version to have a chance of going through.

“We have seen that they have changed the system somewhat, but not the idea they have, with players who come out very quickly in transitions. We will have to be very careful. The experience of having played matches and the security of having qualified, with the motivation that comes from beating Portugal, make them more dangerous. They, thanks to that trajectory, will have security. We, too, with ours.

“We have to reaffirm our path, our idea, and continue to grow. In our heads, our hearts and our legs are continuing to improve. Our players understand that. If we want to go far, the improvement must be constant.”