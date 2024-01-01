Tribal Football
Liverpool defender Konate: I was never dropped

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has insisted he wasn’t dropped last season.

Konate did not have the best ends to the 2023/2024 season under manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, he does not bear any ill will towards the German, as he pointed out the reasons for his issues later in the campaign.

"’Demotion’ is not the right word,” he told Le Monde about taking it slow as he recovered from injury. 

“There was nothing at stake in Liverpool's last few games. If that had been the case, I would have been in a different mood and I would have discussed it with the coach.

“But I've worked twice as hard on my own, alongside my club training, to be ready for this Euro. 

“Mentally, there's nothing to say. Physically, I'm still lacking a bit of game time in my legs, but I'm not worried.”

