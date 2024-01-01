Italy coach Spalletti: Blame me for Jorginho's poor performance

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti admits Arsenal midfielder Jorginho struggled in their Euros defeat to Spain.

However, he takes responsibility for Jorginho's performance.

“He was probably under par against Spain, but it all comes down to how the team plays as a whole. If we are able to keep the ball possession, great, but if we can’t, poor Jorginho, it is not his fault. It’s my fault,” Spalletti explained.

“This is what football is about. Jorginho has an incredible ability that none of the other players have. He tells everyone how to behave and we don’t have many of these players on the pitch.

"However, there are players who are pushing and have probably more energy than what Jorginho may naturally offer. He’s born with those qualities and with other issues, let’s call them this way.

"He can’t score many headers, but when he leads the team, he has this quality. We still strongly rely on Jorginho regardless of whether he plays or not for 45 minutes more.”