Holland defender Blind: Turkey fans will make it like an away tie

Holland defender Daley Blind says they'll run a gauntlet against Turkey in their Euros quarterfinal.

Around three million people of Turkish descent live in Germany.

And Girona defender Blind admits: “It will be an away match, I think.

“The Turks will be there en masse — and they are passionate. It will be an emotional match. We have to be on our guard, be well prepared.”

Blind also conceded: "We’ve been pretty lucky after the group stage.

“We don’t have to deny that.”