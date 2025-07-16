Former Wolves and Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey announces his retirement from football

Wayne Hennessey has retired from football today at the age of 38 after a lifelong career.

Hennessey’s playing contract at Nottingham Forest expired at the end of last month and despite contract talks over what would have been a coaching role, he has decided to retire from football and step away from the game.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 38-year-old's career lasted almost two decades were he featured on loan for clubs including Bristol City, Stockport County and Yeovil Town, before permanent moves to Crystal Palace, Burnley and his final club Nottingham Forest.

The shot stopper also became a cult hero for Wales where he played 109 times which is a national record in his position. He led his country to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and will be remembered in the history books. Hennessey took to Instagram to thanks the footballing world and everyone who supported him in a lengthy statement filled with emotion.

“I have decided to bring my playing career to an end, I look back with gratitude and forward with optimism as I take the next steps on my footballing journey.

“I have amazing memories playing for both club and country. From my early days at Wolves, loans at Stockport and Yeovil, and my time with Crystal Palace, Burnley and Nottingham Forest, each club shaped me both on and off the field.

“Having been born and raised in North Wales it was always my dream to play at the highest level, it was a privilege to play in the Premier League and for my country over 100 times. The summer of 2016 was the pinnacle of my career having made the FA Cup Final with Palace and the semi-finals of the Euros with my beloved Wales.

“It has been an honour to play alongside and against some sensational players and working with some incredible managers, coaches, medical, media and support staff. I also acknowledge the formidable bond of the Goalkeepers’ union I’ve experienced throughout my career: working together day-to-day, supportive and encouraging regardless who starts.

“Fans have been the backbone of support throughout my playing days, especially during the many times I suffered from injuries, I was able to draw so much strength from your support. I also want to pay tribute to my agent David Manasseh for his guidance as I navigated my career.

“The greatest thanks of all go to my family and Kirsty my wife, who have constantly supported me throughout my career, providing love and encouragement through all the ups and downs.”