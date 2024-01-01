EURO 2024 Talking Points: Southgate let off the hook as Spain show their class

If yesterday felt like a dramatic evening of EURO 2024 action, then tonight has trumped it. From Bellingham's sensational last-gasp bicycle kick to Georgia taking a shock lead against Spain - it never lacked drama. Take a look below at our three takeaways from tonight's thrilling round-of-16 action.

Southgate let off the hook again

Ever since England went behind in the 25th minute against Slovakia in their EURO last-16 tie, it looked as if they were going to go out of the tournament with a whimper. Not one shot on target in 95 minutes of football and Southgate's position as England's head coach was seconds away from ending on an unforgivable note.

Jude Bellingham's sensational bicycle kick in the final seconds of stoppage time was a moment of pure ecstasy for England fans. However, it was quickly followed by concern and questions - a lot of questions.

How did England allow a moment of magic save them in a match they should have won in second gear? How did Southgate not make any halftime subs when an entire nation knew he needed to?

If Bellingham hadn't stepped up in his country's moment of need then England would have gone crashing out in humiliating fashion, reminiscent of their dark day against Iceland in 2016.

A Harry Kane header early in extra-time assured England's place in the quarter-finals but if they are even half as poor as they were today then Switzerland will rip them apart.

Southgate's job should have been lost tonight but to save England's tournament he must rip up his approach so far and start from scratch. If he does make the changes a nation is crying for then there might be some salvation for England at EURO 2024. But it is hard to expect any different for a team that has offered so little four matches into a major tournament.

Spain show their class eventually

Spanish fans might have been fearing the worst when their side conceded completely against the run of play early on. But if we are being honest, Spain have given their supporters little reason to doubt them so far at EURO 2024 and they proved why again tonight.

After that fortuitous own goal for Georgia, Spain responded by wrestling back control of the game and attacking their opposition with the same directness and explosiveness that got them this far.

Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal were once again a constant threat and after a spirited comeback, Williams sealed the win with a ruthless finish into the top corner to give Spain a 3-1 lead.

Nico Williams goal sequence StatsPerform, Profimedia

Dani Olmo added a fourth late on to make the win look as convincing as the performance was - outstanding.

As we move into the business end of the tournament, Spain are emerging as the team to beat, and for good reason.

If anyone can beat them though, it is their quarter-final opponents and hosts Germany.

Georgia exceed all expectations

Having essentially gained a wildcard spot into EURO 2024 after a poor qualifying campaign, very little was expected of Georgia at Euro 2024.

They were seen by just about everyone as the easy three points for their group-stage opponents.

So when they were part of one of the games of the tournament against Turkey and were painfully close to snatching a late equaliser, it took everyone by surprise.

And everyone was even more amazed when they went on to draw with Czechia before a historic victory against Portugal which secured their place in the last-16 in stunning, dreamlike fashion.

Going ahead early on against Spain is a moment nobody can ever take away from them either. They were leading a EURO knockout game against one of the world's best sides.

In the end, Spain's quality came through and it proved to be one step too far for this courageous and thrilling side.

Georgia's ability to hit teams with pace and purpose has been one of the joys of this amazing tournament and it has been a better EURO 2024 with them in it.