Arteta refuses to comment on Isak's performance as he helps knock Arsenal out the EFL Cup

Head coach Mikel Arteta declined to comment directly on Alexander Isak’s performance but admitted it was "clear" how influential he was in Newcastle’s win over his team.

Arsenal’s Carabao Cup hopes were dashed at St. James’ Park, with Isak playing a key role in their 2-0 defeat (4-0 on aggregate).

The Magpies advanced to another final, having beaten the Gunners by the same scoreline in both legs.

Post-game, Arteta said: "I’m not here to evaluate opposition players but it’s clear that he had two actions to finish and you know what happened."

Pundit Gary Neville said: "It’s all about Isak. He is messing the Arsenal centre-backs about. Look at him against Saliba, he (Saliba) thinks he has got in front and he pops it round the corner.

“What a strike it is, and a piece of good fortune because the pass isn’t into him and it then falls to Murphy. But he has Gabriel and Saliba on toast."