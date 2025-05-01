Mastantuono to reject Man Utd and Chelsea for Real Madrid wait

River Plate starlet Franco Mastantuono is turning down Manchester United and Chelsea as he holds out for a move to Real Madrid.

According to TyC Sports, the 17-year-old informed Red Devils officials that he’s not ready to decide on his future yet, preferring to wait for contact from the La Liga giants.

Mastantuono became River Plate’s youngest-ever goal scorer at 16 years, five months, and 25 days in February 2024, and has already appeared for Argentina’s U17 and U21 squads.

He looks poised to be the club’s next academy success, following recent graduates like Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez.