UEFA Conference League: Chelsea face Djurgarden, Fiorentina meet Betis in semis

Olympiacos are the current holders of the UEFA Conference League

The last draw of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa Conference League has been conducted, and we now know the final four participants in the competition. See all the knockout results and fixtures below!

Semi-final draw (seedings listed):

1. Chelsea vs Djurgarden (5th)

3. Fiorentina vs Real Betis (15th)

The semi-finals will be played on May 1st and May 8th.

Quarter-final results:

1. Chelsea 4-2 Legia Warsaw (7th)

3. Fiorentina 4-3 Celje (21st)

4. Rapid Vienna 2-4 Djurgarden (5th)

9. Jagiellonia 1-3 Real Betis (15th)

Round of 16 results:

1. Chelsea 3-1 FC Copenhagen (18th)

2. Vitoria Guimaraes 2-6 Real Betis (15th)

3. Fiorentina 5-4 Panathinaikos (13th)

4. Rapid Vienna 3-2 Borac Banja Luka (20th)

5. Djurgarden 3-1 Pafos (12th)

6. Lugano 5-5 Celje (21st) (Celje won 3-1 on penalties)

7. Legia Warsaw 4-3 Molde (23rd)

8. Cercle Brugge 2-3 Jagiellonia (9th)

The large draw was made for the Round of 16. For the quarter-finals and semi-finals, a smaller draw was conducted to randomly allocate which sides will play the first leg at home. The same was done to allocate the home side in the final.

New UECL 24/25 draw format explained: How it works and what's changed?

There has been a big overhaul of UEFA’s third competition this season. Gone are the days of the 32-team group phase, replaced by a 36-team league. Each team plays six games with the top eight automatically qualifying for the round of 16, whilst the bottom 12 are eliminated.

Meanwhile, the teams that finished between ninth and 24th go into a playoff round to decide which eight teams will go on into the knockout part of the tournament.

The round of 16, as part of the old format, continues with seeded teams playing unseeded teams, leading to quarter-finals, semi-finals and eventually the final itself.

When are the other UEFA Conference League knockout games played?

Semi-finals: May 1st and May 8th

The Final: May 21st in Wroclaw

When and where is the 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League final?

This year’s Conference League final will take place on Wednesday, May 28th at 21:00 CET in Wroclaw, Poland.

The home of Slask Wroclaw, Wroclaw Stadium has hosted the Polish national side in the past as well as games during EURO 2012.