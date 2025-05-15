Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe breaks Di Stefano’s 71-year-old Real Madrid record
Osimhen’s brace fires Galatasaray to Turkish Cup title
David announces Lille departure
Giggs on Rashford returning to Man Utd: He leaves a little bit of a sour taste

Ex-Crystal Palace boss slams Maresca ahead of Betis test

Shina Oludare
Ex-Crystal Palace boss slams Maresca ahead of Betis test
Ex-Crystal Palace boss slams Maresca ahead of Betis testEvery Second Media / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Simon Jordan has slammed Enzo Maresca’s claim that Chelsea will be back if they win the UEFA Conference League final against Real Betis.

The Blues boss suggested that winning the trophy would signal Chelsea’s return to form, a claim the former Crystal Palace chairman has ridiculed."I'm going to give him some latitude in that English isn't his first language because other than that, I think it's a load of old, babbling drivel,” Jordan told talkSPORT. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Anyone with half a brain can understand that if you're in the Conference League, you can't win the Champions League. You'd have to be born under a rock.

"What he's saying is if you're in a competition, you do the best you can in it. If you're Chelsea, with all the resources that you've got, going against the teams they're playing against, and you don't win it, then you should be slightly embarrassed in the same way that Tottenham should have been embarrassed a few years ago."

Mentions
Conference LeagueMaresca EnzoChelseaBetisCrystal Palace