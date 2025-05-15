Ex-Crystal Palace boss slams Maresca ahead of Betis test

Simon Jordan has slammed Enzo Maresca’s claim that Chelsea will be back if they win the UEFA Conference League final against Real Betis.

The Blues boss suggested that winning the trophy would signal Chelsea’s return to form, a claim the former Crystal Palace chairman has ridiculed."I'm going to give him some latitude in that English isn't his first language because other than that, I think it's a load of old, babbling drivel,” Jordan told talkSPORT.

“Anyone with half a brain can understand that if you're in the Conference League, you can't win the Champions League. You'd have to be born under a rock.

"What he's saying is if you're in a competition, you do the best you can in it. If you're Chelsea, with all the resources that you've got, going against the teams they're playing against, and you don't win it, then you should be slightly embarrassed in the same way that Tottenham should have been embarrassed a few years ago."