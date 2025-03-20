Fulham star Robinson explains his withdrawal from USA squad

Antonee Robinson has disclosed that his ongoing battle with tendinopathy lead to his withdrawal from the USA’s CONCACAF Nations League squad.

The Fulham star claimed that he has been suffering from the chronic condition for the past few months.

Robinson is prioritizing his health and hopes that the recovery period will enable him to be part of the Gold Cup this summer.

“Nobody hates missing matches more than me. It was a very difficult decision to miss this international break but I’ve been struggling with tendinopathy for a few months now and it’s increasingly difficult to manage,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

“After consulting with both medical teams, with the quick turnaround of the Nations League games I don’t think I could have contributed to the team at a good enough level.

"This is probably the only opportunity to try and get on top of this issue, finish the season strong, and give myself the best chance of being back in the U.S. this summer in much better shape and ready for another tournament."