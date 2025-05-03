Singer Natasha Bedingfield joins Burnley promotion celebrations

Burnley players and staff were remarkably joined by singer Natasha Bedingfield for a dressing room sing along after securing Premier League promotion.

Burnley may have lost out on the Championship title despite their 3-1 win over Millwall on Saturday but were still able to celebrate promotion back to the Premier League.

Scott Parker’s side earned an impressive 100 points and conceded just 16 goals over their 46 league games.

Off the pitch, fans adopted Bedingfield’s early 2000s classic ‘Unwritten’ as their unofficial anthem as they chased promotion.

Bedingfield surprised the Burnley players after the win over Millwall, joining them for a rendition of her famous song.

"Surprising the Burnley players was so much fun, seeing their reactions was priceless!" Bedingfield told the club's official website.

"I'm incredibly grateful that Unwritten has meant so much to them, it's an incredible story to be a part of. Congratulations to the team on such a huge moment, they deserve every bit of it!"