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Bolton Wanderers sign Ryan Hardie on season-long loan

Bolton Wanderers sign Ryan Hardie on season-long loan
Bolton Wanderers sign Ryan Hardie on season-long loanArthur Haigh, WhiteRosePhotos / Alamy / Profimedia

Bolton Wanderers have completed the signing of experienced Championship striker Ryan Hardie on a season-long loan from Wrexham.

The 29-year-old becomes the Whites’ seventh summer addition, providing further attacking strength and experience for Steven Schumacher’s squad.

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Hardie will reunite with Schumacher, his former manager at Plymouth Argyle, ahead of Bolton’s Championship opener against Preston North End on Saturday. 

Hardie was Argyle’s top scorer during their title-winning campaign and later twice reached double figures in the Championship. He will now look to make another strong impact at Bolton.

“It’s a massive factor. I can't beat about it,” said Hardie.

 “He was one of the reasons I went to Plymouth and one of the reasons why I did so well there. 

“We've had promotions together and we've done well in the Championship at parts before he left. So, yeah, he's a massive part in it and I'm looking forward to working with him again.”

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Football transfersRyan HardieBoltonPlymouthWrexhamChampionship

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