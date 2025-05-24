Ian Wright aims jibe at Arteta’s side after Arsenal Women’s win

Ian Wright praised Arsenal Women after their Champions League win over Barcelona, saying the victory saved the club from embarrassment.

The Gunners made history again by winning the Women’s Champions League title in Lisbon, beating Barcelona 1-0 in a close final.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Wright highlighted that the victory was important not just for sport but also for the club’s overall spirit.

“Saved the club from the embarrassment of getting nothing this season when we played so well in the season with the men," he said.

“The ladies have saved the club, we have got something to celebrate. Of course they need a parade, they have beaten Barcelona in the Champions League final, no one gave them a chance. Even I was saying it was going to be tough because they average four goals a game!

“So we needed to score goals to make sure that we beat them, in the end it was only one but everybody wrote them off. They deserve everything they are getting, all the accolades because this is a magnificent achievement.

“Look how far it’s come, I remember the Champions League being at Boreham Wood, look where we are and Arsenal winning it, it’s amazing!”