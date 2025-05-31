Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
Reason Florian Wirtz decided to 'reject' Man City revealed
Scholes and Carragher agree: Man Utd must sell Fernandes
PSG star Dembele targets Champions League and Ballon d'Or glory

Video: PSG fans unveil touching tifo dedicated to Luis Enrique and his late daughter

Alex Roberts
Video: PSG fans unveil touching tifo dedicated to Luis Enrique
Video: PSG fans unveil touching tifo dedicated to Luis EnriqueOrange Pictures, Orange Pics BV / Alamy / Profimedia
PSG fans unveiled a touching tifo dedicated to manager Luis Enrique and his daughter after their record-breaking 5-0 Champions League final win over Inter Milan.

PSG won their first Champions League title in comprehensive fashion with goals from Achraf Hakimi, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 5-0 win over Inter Milan marks the biggest win in a Champions League final in the competition’s history, and the PSG fans couldn’t be happier.

After the game, they unveiled a tifo of Enrique and his young daughter, Xana, who died aged nine in August 2019 following a battle with bone cancer wearing PSG shirts, planting a flag in the centre of the pitch.

The two did exactly that when Enrique won the Champions League with Barcelona back in 2015.

Mentions
Champions LeaguePSGInterLuis Enrique