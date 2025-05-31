Video: PSG fans unveil touching tifo dedicated to Luis Enrique and his late daughter

PSG fans unveiled a touching tifo dedicated to manager Luis Enrique and his daughter after their record-breaking 5-0 Champions League final win over Inter Milan.

PSG won their first Champions League title in comprehensive fashion with goals from Achraf Hakimi, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu.

The 5-0 win over Inter Milan marks the biggest win in a Champions League final in the competition’s history, and the PSG fans couldn’t be happier.

After the game, they unveiled a tifo of Enrique and his young daughter, Xana, who died aged nine in August 2019 following a battle with bone cancer wearing PSG shirts, planting a flag in the centre of the pitch.

The two did exactly that when Enrique won the Champions League with Barcelona back in 2015.