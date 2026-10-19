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Araujo surprised by the size of Liverpool, says it's "very early" to discuss his future

Araujo surprised by the size of Liverpool, says it's "very early" to discuss his future
Araujo surprised by the size of Liverpool, says it's "very early" to discuss his futureAction Images via Reuters

Liverpool defender Ronald Araujo was asked about his future and how he is settling in after making the loan switch from Barcelona.

After joining from Barcelona on loan in August 2026, questions are already being raised about his buy option, which sits at around £47M.

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If Liverpool do make his move permanent, many supporters would be very pleased as the Uruguayan has settled in nicely under manager Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool moved for Araújo amid defensive injury problems and a shortage of reliable options. He has since starred at centre and right back under Iraola where he has already grabbed a goal and an assist in just ten appearances so far.

Asked about his future and the potential permanent move, the defender said it was too soon to discuss, but that he is very impressed by the club.

“It’s very early to talk about these things,” Araujo said. “I’m just trying to enjoy every day, continue to grow and develop every day to have that confidence. I’m really happy to be here, my family are also very happy. But it’s a bit early to be talking about these things.”

On how he is settling in: “It surprised me because you know how big Liverpool are, but when you get here you see the dimensions of this club,” he said.

“The structure, the fans, you know it’s a gigantic team, so I’m very happy because since I arrived I’ve been welcomed as just another player. Not just by the people at the club, but by the fans, so I’m very grateful to them and I want to give back to them in training and in matches.”

Liverpool next face Villarreal in the Champions League, a game where Araujo could start once again as the Reds aim to continue their perfect European start.

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