Ruben Amorim to pay for staff to attend Euopa League final amid Man United cost cutting

Man United manager Ruben Amorim will personally pay for 30 staff members to attend the Europa League final as the club continues to count the pennies.

Since becoming part-owner, billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has overseen a number of cutthroat cost-cutting measure, with 250 staff members made redundant.

In the latest attempt to save money, United's coaches, physios and support team were told they would have to pay for their own tickets for the clash against Tottenham in Bilbao, as reported by ESPN.

The report adds Amorim, 40, told the club he would cover the costs so that each member, including low-paid staff, could take up to two guests.

United have had a dismal season domestically, sitting in 16th with just 39 points from their 36 games but will still qualify for next season’s Champions League if they beat Spurs.