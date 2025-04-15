Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Ronald Araujo admits Dortmund tie ‘could have slipped away’ as Barcelona edge into semis
Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is relieved to be in the Champions League semi finals after their 3-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Hansi Flick’s side made it through 5-3 on aggregate after Dortmund secured a memorable 3-1 win at the Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy scored a hattrick to help inflict a first defeat of 2025 on in-form Barcelona.

Speaking to the press after the game, Araujo admitted it could have been an entirely different story.

Araujo said: “I’m happy to be in the semifinals after a long time. This club deserves it. There are things we need to fix, but we’re in the semifinals. I’m happy because at other times this game would have slipped away from us.”

“The Champions League is like that, it’s very difficult. That’s why we haven’t been in the semifinals for a while.

“I personally had never played in the semifinals, so I’m happy because we’re doing well. We won, which is what matters.”

