Real Madrid's Carvajal faces suspension over Saka incident

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is expected to receive a ban from UEFA after his half-time altercation with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka on Wednesday.

At half-time of the Champions League quarter-final second leg, the Spaniard was seen talking to the Englishman near the tunnel.

The two exchanged words before Carvajal appeared to try grabbing the Gunners star before the altercation was quickly stopped by officials and players.

According to Marca, the injured Madrid defender Carvajal could face a lengthy suspension in the Champions League after being involved in a half-time altercation with Arsenal winger Saka during the quarter-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.