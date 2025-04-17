Tribal Football
Most Read
Lewis-Skelly joins Fabregas and Meyer in Champions League elite ranks
Vinicius Junior breaks Ronaldo Nazario’s Real Madrid goal record
Van der Vaart on Real Madrid defender Rudiger: A bit of an idiot!
Van Dijk's wages revealed: He is now the third-highest paid player in the Premier League

Real Madrid's Carvajal faces suspension over Saka incident

Shina Oludare
Real Madrid's Carvajal faces suspension over Saka incident
Real Madrid's Carvajal faces suspension over Saka incidentSOPA Images, SOPA Images Limited / Alamy / Profimedia
Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is expected to receive a ban from UEFA after his half-time altercation with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka on Wednesday.

At half-time of the Champions League quarter-final second leg, the Spaniard was seen talking to the Englishman near the tunnel. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The two exchanged words before Carvajal appeared to try grabbing the Gunners star before the altercation was quickly stopped by officials and players.

According to Marca, the injured Madrid defender Carvajal could face a lengthy suspension in the Champions League after being involved in a half-time altercation with Arsenal winger Saka during the quarter-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Mentions
Champions LeagueCarvajal DanielSaka BukayoReal MadridArsenal