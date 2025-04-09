Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham fires ominous warning at Arsenal

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham took to social media to send an ominous message to Arsenal after his side's 3-0 Champions League defeat on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old’s England midfield partner, Declan Rice, scored a remarkable brace of free-kicks before Mikel Merino secured a memorable 3-0 win.

Several Real Madrid stars appear supremely confident they can overturn the three-goal deficit at the Santiago Bernabeu next Wednesday.

Bellingham, who was at fault for Arsenal’s second goal having conceded the free-kick that Rice went on to score with a rash challenge on Thomas Partey, took to Instagram to let fans know the tie isn’t over yet.