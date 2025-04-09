Tribal Football
Most Read
Lewis-Skelly makes history in Arsenal vs Real Madrid clash
Pogba reveals he’s received offers as he prepares comeback
Bournemouth defender Huijsen agrees Real Madrid move, but...
Chelsea make early transfer call for Sancho

Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham fires ominous warning at Arsenal

Alex Roberts
Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham fires ominous warning at Arsenal
Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham fires ominous warning at ArsenalLa Liga
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham took to social media to send an ominous message to Arsenal after his side's 3-0 Champions League defeat on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old’s England midfield partner, Declan Rice, scored a remarkable brace of free-kicks before Mikel Merino secured a memorable 3-0 win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Several Real Madrid stars appear supremely confident they can overturn the three-goal deficit at the Santiago Bernabeu next Wednesday.

Bellingham, who was at fault for Arsenal’s second goal having conceded the free-kick that Rice went on to score with a rash challenge on Thomas Partey, took to Instagram to let fans know the tie isn’t over yet.

Mentions
Champions LeagueBellingham JudeReal MadridArsenal