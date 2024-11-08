Tribal Football
Postecoglou comments on gift from Levy which left Lloris frustrated
Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou was asked about recent comments by their former captain.

Ex-Spurs and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris wrote about the club extensively in his new book.

He spoke about how many at Spurs felt that finishing in the top four was an achievement.

Postecoglou stated: “No look I, I haven’t read what Hugo’s said, it’s been mentioned to me. I think with these things you’ve got to put context around them and understand the broader view and that could have been a very successful period for the club.

“They came very, very close. You’re talking about finishing runners-up in the Premier League and runners-up in the Champions League. It could have been a very different era and maybe in retrospect you be looking at those things.

“It’s easy to focus on the negatives when the outcome is not what you want but there’s obviously a lot right at the time, from my perspective I’ve never allowed anyone else to dictate my ambitions, my aims, or what I try and do with everyone around me is you don’t put a limit on what you can achieve because if you do you potentially might miss something that comes along your way.

“From the moment I started there has been a pretty clear brief about what we want to achieve. That’s kind of what we’re working towards.”

