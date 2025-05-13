Nicolas Jackson has NOT apologised to Chelsea teammates after red card

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is reportedly yet to apologise to his teammates following his red card in their 2-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle on Sunday.

Chelsea remain in the Champions League qualification spots despite their 2-0 defeat to rivals Newcastle over the weekend.

Jackson, 23, has been largely blamed for the result after he received a straight red card for elbowing Sven Botman after a lengthy VAR intervention.

According to the Sun, he is yet to apologise to his teammates as he believes there is no need to feel guilty for his actions.

Instead, he is determined to make it up to them by scoring in the Europa Conference League final, in which Chelsea will face Real Betis.

The Senegal international will now miss Chelsea’s final two games against Man United and Nottingham Forest due to suspension.