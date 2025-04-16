Muller ties Messi’s Champions League appearance record

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller has now become the joint-third most capped player in UEFA Champions League history.

By featuring in Wednesday’s quarter-final second leg against Inter Milan at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, he earned his 163rd appearance in the prestigious competition.

Interestingly, that appearance saw Muller match the tally of Argentina’s Lionel Messi, who also reached 163 caps before making the move to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Spanish goalkeeping legend Iker Casillas sits second with 177 appearances, while the all-time record for most Champions League caps belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has featured 183 times in the competition.

Bayern Munich were defeated 2-1 by the Italian side in the first leg and now must orchestrate a remarkable comeback in Italy to have any chance of progressing to the semi-finals.