Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca appeared relieved to see his side secure a narrow 3-2 Champions League win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday (November 4).

Maresca’s side took the lead twice only to be pegged back by the Germans on each occasion a few minutes later.

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Finally, Erling Haaland got on the score sheet, scoring the eventual winner from close range as City move up to ninth in the league phase.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Maresca was ‘happy’ to see his side head back to Manchester with all three points.

"Tough game in some moments. We controlled quite well but some moments we struggled. Champions League, Germany away, it's tough so happy with the three points,” he said.

"They are well organised, they were aggressive and dangerous with the wingers. We needed to be careful on transition. Happy with the three points and now we recover and move on."

On being in dugout next to RB Leipzig coach Martin Demichelis: "A very good friend. We are very close, he's doing a fantastic job in the league and hopefully they can do better in the Champions League too."