Why Antonio Nusa can outshine Haaland as Leipzig face Man City

Man City are back in Champions League action on Wednesday, as they travel to Germany for a European test against RB Leipzig.

Pre-game, the Premier League outfit finds itself as the heaviest of favourites.

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City are big pre-game favourites

In the previous six encounters between the sides, the Bundesliga outfit has won one (2-1 on matchday six in 2021/22 when City had already qualified), and drawn one (1-1 in the Round of 16 first leg in 2022/23).

The four that they've lost have seen City score at least three in each game: 6-3 on matchday one in 21/22, 7-0 in the Round of 16 second leg in 22/23, 3-1 and 3-2 on matchdays two and five in 2023/24.

RB Leipzig vs Man City - Win probability Flashscore

Domestically, Leipzig are in fine scoring form at present, and their 22 goals in eight German top-flight games are only bettered by the leaders, Bayern Munich.

It's also two goals more than City have managed in the Premier League, and Leipzig's 11 goals conceded are just one more than Wednesday night's opponents.

In the Champions League, it's a different story, mind.

Follow the match live with Flashscore.

Nusa is Leipzig's danger man

Just three goals scored in their three games see the Germans way down in 27th place in the UCL table, whilst Enzo Maresca's side are 12th at present, and could head back into the top eight with a victory.

Though the outcome of Wednesday's game will neither condemn nor endorse where the two teams end the league stage, a win will clearly be welcomed.

Antonio Nusa's recent player ratings Flashscore

For the hosts, Antonio Nusa remains their danger man and one player who, if City can't keep quiet, will be there or thereabouts as the most important player in the game.

To date in 2026/27, Nusa is not only Leipzig's joint top scorer with five goals in all competitions, but also the top assister with seven.

His fleet-footedness when in possession and the direct nature of his running mean he is a real handful for his direct opponent, so whether that be Matheus Nunes or Rico Lewis, they're going to have their work cut out.

Nusa loves to come inside when afforded the opportunity of doing so, though he is equally adept at beating his full-back down the outside.

Four fast breaks (only Tidiam Gomis has more - five) evidence the pace which is also a signature of Nusa's game, whilst his 57.69% shot accuracy is an incredible return.

Particularly when you consider that it's just Christopher Nkunku (72.73%) and Conrad Harder (66.67%) who have a better output in this regard.

Antonio Nusa's season numbers 2026/27 (Bundesliga only) Flashscore

David Raum (193) is the one Leipzig player to have played more passes into the final third than Nusa's 180, which is another sign of just how positive the latter is and why the majority of matches he plays are spent on the front foot.

That said, he's no slouch when it comes to defensive duties. That's because his 137 one-on-ones are the most attempted in the Leipzig squad, as are the 74 that he's won.

Can Nusa put countryman Haaland in the shade?

Such diligence is entirely laudable, as are his nine tackles won from 14 contested. The success rate of 64.29% again puts him in the top bracket, and let us not forget that this is an element of his game that is often overlooked.

At just 21 years of age, Nusa still has a ton of growing to do, and that's a dangerous prospect indeed.

Of course, whilst the Norwegian is likely to ensure that the City defence is working overtime, Erling Haaland, Nusa's international colleague, will be doing exactly that at the other end.

With 61 Champions League goals in 60 games, he's ripping up the record books in Europe, and he's shown no signs of slowing down.

Nine goals in nine games domestically in 2026 can be added to four goals in the two UCL games he's played this season.

Very simply, only Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe can perhaps be considered to be on the same trajectory as Haaland at this stage.

RB Leipzig vs Man City - Recent head-to-head results Flashscore

The outcome of this one is likely to hinge on whether Castello Lukeba and his defensive colleagues can keep a tight grip on the Norwegian for 90+ minutes.

If the supply line into him can be cut out at source, the home side have a chance of springing a huge surprise, though the back four will understand that defenders who have done so against this City side are few and far between.

If the hosts can keep it tight at the back, Nusa, surely, would like nothing more than to be able to finally upstage his countryman.