Man United 'not ready' for Champions League football

Man United boss Ruben Amorim has admitted he doesn't believe his side are ready to compete in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Man United are on course for their worst ever Premier League campaign, sitting down in 15th with just 39 points from their 35 games.

Still, they could qualify for the Champions League if they win the Europa League, but Amorim doesn’t believe his side are ready to compete at the top level.

Speaking to the press after the 4-3 defeat to Brentford, he said: “We are not ready to play Premier League competitively and be in the Champions League, but we need to win and we need to win this competition to give something to our fans.”

“Then we will have time to prepare the team to cope with those two competitions.”