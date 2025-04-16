Lewis-Skelly joins Fabregas and Meyer in Champions League elite ranks

Arsenal prodigy Myles Lewis-Skelly entered an elite group in UEFA Champions League history after featuring against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old was given a starting role by Mikel Arteta for the crucial quarter-final second leg showdown against the Spaniards at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As a result, he became one of only three players aged 18 to start a knockout stage match. The other players to have achieved this feat were Cesc Fabregas in February 2006 and Max Meyer in March 2014, during his time at FC Schalke 04.

Lewis-Skelly was rock-solid in the Gunners' backline as the Premier League side secured a 2-1 win in Spain, progressing 5-1 on aggregate.