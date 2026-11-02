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Lamine Yamal's father reveals his son's real name is Nasraoui Ebana

Lamine Yamal's father reveals his son's real name is Nasraoui Ebana
Lamine Yamal's father reveals his son's real name is Nasraoui EbanaREUTERS

Munir Nasraoui, the father of Lamine Yamal has revealed his full name this week ahead of the Aston Villa clash.

Yamal has another record in his sights this week as if he finds the net on Tuesday night against Villa, he will break the record for the most Champions League goals as a teenager, currently sitting level with Kylian Mbappe on 13.

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As all eyes turn towards the clash against the Premier League side, where a win would push Barcelona up from 8th, Yamal's father Munir Nasraou revealed information about him that caught reporters off guard.

“I’m going to tell you something, guys,” the player’s father begins. “Lamine’s last name is Nasraoui Ebana, just so you know and don’t get confused. Lamine Yamal is a first name.”

He then said: “Lamine Yamal, for better or worse.”

Yamal commented on his name when he was 16, telling Mundo Deportivo that he was happy for his name to be shortened.

“My name is Lamine Yamal, but if you want to shorten it, then Lamine,” he commented.

Yamal was reportedly named after two family friends who helped his parents before he was born. Two friends, named Lamine and Yamal, helped them through that difficult period.

Lamine means trustworthy or faithful whilst Yamal means beauty, grace or charm, with both names having Arabic origin.

Munir then vowed to name his son after them, which he did and the teenager has since become one of the most renowned players on the planet, recently finishing 3rd in the Ballon d'Or.

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