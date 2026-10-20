King Harry and the Gunners: Kane predicts “a big, tough game” against Arteta's Arsenal

King Harry I has a pretty clear idea of his perfect week, complete with a coronation ceremony in London. The only problem is that it is complicated. Before the next Bundesliga blockbuster away to SC Freiburg and the Ballon d’Or ceremony in his home city, Harry Kane faces the ever-tricky showdown with his “favorite rivals”, Arsenal.

“It will be a big, tough game,” said the goalscoring guarantee of Bayern Munich ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League blockbuster against last season’s finalists (9 p.m./DAZN and the Flashscore audio commentary). For the Bavarians, led by captain Manuel Neuer and manager Vincent Kompany, who is struggling with his fitness, it will be a real test. And after the slip-up in Stavanger, a 3-3 draw, the match is hugely important for Bayern’s hopes of reaching the round of 16 by the most direct route.

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But pressure? “You simply have to enjoy opportunities like this to face one of the best teams in Europe,” Kane said, adding: “We are testing ourselves against the best, playing at home, with the energy and the fans – it is sure to be a special evening.”

For Neuer, who is expected to return in goal after his foot injury and can draw level with Thomas Müller as Germany’s record appearance-maker in the Champions League. For Kompany, who is expected to return to the bench after an infection and a hip injury. But above all, for Kane. “I cannot simply block it all out,” said the longtime player for Arsenal rivals Tottenham, adding that he “of course cannot ignore the history”.

Go to the match centre: Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal

He has faced the Gunners 22 times so far, 19 times with Spurs and three times with Bayern, scoring 15 goals (14/1). And although the votes for the world player of the year were already cast on Monday, more goals on the biggest stage in European club football would further strengthen Kane’s case for the Ballon d’Or.

Olise suspension hits Bayern

During the most recent international break, Kane said with a smile, he had already joked with his England teammates about the meeting. But Bayern still have painful memories of last season’s 3-1 defeat in London. That loss, sporting CEO Max Eberl said, must be “converted into energy”. “We have to,” Kane demanded, “go into the game with a clear head.”

And they will have to do so without Michael Olise, who is suspended after his “incredibly stupid” second yellow (Kompany) in Stavanger. Kane said the absence of his perfectly matched attacking partner would “definitely be felt”, but added: “Then others have to step up.” However, with Jamal Musiala also still unavailable, the options are dwindling – and neither Lennart Karl, Serge Gnabry nor Ismael Saibari is in top form. That does not matter, Kane believes: “Whoever plays has to be ready.”

Arsenal, with striker Kai Havertz leading the line, appear ready. Their victory over Bayern last November banished the ghosts of the past, when the Gunners suffered five knockout-stage exits against the Bavarians between the 2004/05 and 2023/24 seasons. After Paris Saint-Germain proved too strong in the 2025 semi-finals and 2026 final, the trophy is the target.

Arsenal have won 10 of their first 11 competitive matches this season, including Champions League victories in Naples (1-0) and against Lille (3-0), as well as a 3-0 Super Cup win over Manchester City. “Being able to test yourself against the best,” Bayern president Herbert Hainer said, “is the pinnacle for any footballer. It is the same for our players.” Especially for Harry Kane.