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The three players suspended for the Champions League this week including Michael Olise

The three players suspended for the Champions League this week including Michael Olise
The three players suspended for the Champions League this week including Michael OliseREUTERS

Three players are suspended for the Champions League fixtures this week as they miss out on the action.

The Champions League returns once more this week as Europe's best clubs go head-to-head for matchday three of the league phase.

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Three players will have to sit out the games, however, including Manchester United defender Leny Yoro. The French defender was sent off in United’s 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in what was the first red card of his career.

Yoro was shown a straight red card after a VAR review for a foul on Atletico forward Jonathan David, and United boss Michael Carrick will have to deal without him against Como.

Bayern Munich are missing Michael Olise for the clash against Premier League champions and last year's finalists Arsenal. The winger was dismissed against Viking FK after he threw the ball at captain Zlatko Tripic, picking up his second yellow card.

Lille midfielder Ethan Mbappe was sent off in the 56th minute for elbowing Real Betis defender Natan in the face. UEFA confirmed a three-match ban, which will end after the French side go up against Bodo / Glimt at the start of next month.

As Mbappe misses out, Lille clash with Turkish giants Galatasaray as they seek to pick up their first win in the competition after two straight losses against Arsenal and Betis.

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