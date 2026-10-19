Konsa relishes Kane battle as Arsenal eye Bayern scalp

Arsenal defender Ezri Konsa is relishing his anticipated showdown with Harry Kane as the Gunners prepare to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The 28-year-old, who joined Arsenal from Aston Villa for £51 million, is determined to win major trophies with his boyhood club.

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Standing in the Gunners’ way is Kane, whose remarkable goalscoring record makes him a formidable threat ahead of their highly anticipated European encounter in Munich.

"It’s against my international teammate as well," Konsa told The Guardian.

"The Villa-Bayern game … to beat them at home and keep a clean sheet … it was very special for the players and the fans. I don’t really look much at those kind of stats (against individual players) but I am relishing the challenge."