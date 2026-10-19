Konsa relishes Kane battle as Arsenal eye Bayern scalp

The 28-year-old, who joined Arsenal from Aston Villa for £51 million, is determined to win major trophies with his boyhood club.
Standing in the Gunners’ way is Kane, whose remarkable goalscoring record makes him a formidable threat ahead of their highly anticipated European encounter in Munich.
"It’s against my international teammate as well," Konsa told The Guardian.
"The Villa-Bayern game … to beat them at home and keep a clean sheet … it was very special for the players and the fans. I don’t really look much at those kind of stats (against individual players) but I am relishing the challenge."