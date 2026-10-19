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Konsa relishes Kane battle as Arsenal eye Bayern scalp

Konsa relishes Kane battle as Arsenal eye Bayern scalp
Konsa relishes Kane battle as Arsenal eye Bayern scalpČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Pressefoto ULMER / Markus Ulmer

Arsenal defender Ezri Konsa is relishing his anticipated showdown with Harry Kane as the Gunners prepare to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The 28-year-old, who joined Arsenal from Aston Villa for £51 million, is determined to win major trophies with his boyhood club.

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Standing in the Gunners’ way is Kane, whose remarkable goalscoring record makes him a formidable threat ahead of their highly anticipated European encounter in Munich.

"It’s against my international teammate as well," Konsa told The Guardian.

"The Villa-Bayern game … to beat them at home and keep a clean sheet … it was very special for the players and the fans. I don’t really look much at those kind of stats (against individual players) but I am relishing the challenge."

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