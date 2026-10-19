Iraola gives Szoboszlai update & reflects on Liverpool start ahead of Villarreal clash

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has spoken to the media as his side prepare to face Villarreal in the Champions League.

Liverpool are aiming to maintain their perfect Champions League record on Tuesday, when they clash with Spanish side Villarreal. Iraola's squad have already beaten Atletico Madrid and LASK and now seek to maintain their performance levels in front of the Anfield crowd.

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The Reds head into the clash following a 2-1 win over Brentford at the Gtech to move to fifth in the Premier League. Confidence is high under Iraola as Liverpool get back to their best and hope to pick up another three points against a Villarreal side who beat Napoli last time out in a hard-fought 3-1 win.

Liverpool must be patient with Szoboszlai

Iraola was first asked about Dominik Szoboszlai, who is set to miss the clash after picking up a muscle injury against Brentford.

"Dom, it's not a new injury, it's in the same place, we have to be a bit more patient until he recovers fully. He is more or less in the same situation he was in last week."

Iraola is very close with Villarreal boss Perez

After praising Szoboszlai's midfield partner Florian Wirtz, Iraola shifted to his relationship with Villarreal manager Inigo Perez who he is great friends with personally.

"It's a special game for me. We know each other and as soon as he retired, I grabbed him as an assistant and we have been through a lot together (Villarreal boss Inigo Perez), so it is a privilege. He knows me and know everything but I follow them and I know the players.

"So it will be strange but in a good way. It's not good for our relationship when these things happen! I speak to him a lot but then we stop talking, to leave the distance...We usually talk time to time about football, families, but when the game gets closer, we don't speak.

"I think we tried to take him to England but he couldn't work. We tried to do everything and there was a panel but it was not good enough to be an assistant. I complained at that moment but it worked for him because he could take Rayo and now he is with Villarreal in the Champions League. I am so happy for him.

"It was difficult he wanted to work with us at Bournemouth, but he didn't have a work permit. Then we realised it was not possible after the panel analysed it with the visa but once they told us and he was denied, luckily for him he could go and manage Rayo Vallecano. For me, it was a place I could work with Tommy Elphick and Shaun Cooper at Bournemouth and they did a great job."

Iraola reflects on his start

Liverpool went unbeaten through their first five Premier League games under Iraola, winning twice and drawing three times. After two wins out of two in the Champions League, Liverpool are looking like a formidable side as Iraola reflected on his start so far.

"I don't even have time to think, it's been a bit of everything, we don't have time to reflect on a lot of things. I came back from Brentford, looking at the Villarreal report. We adapt to the circumstances, it's not just us though, Villarreal too. We have to learn every day and improve, especially improve.

"I think the results were better to begin with at LFC than Bournemouth! From there we had a good run of games and I hope here too, no? I hope we can continue on from this."