Inzaghi says fatigue showing as Inter Milan battle on three fronts

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi acknowledged that the effects of a demanding season were beginning to show, despite his side's 3-1 win over Cagliari on Saturday.

The home victory keeps Inter six points clear of second-placed Napoli, who will host relegation-threatened Empoli on Monday.

With Inzaghi's busy side still battling in both the Coppa Italia and Champions League, their schedule remains very congested.

"We really cared about this match and knew it would not be easy," the manager told the media.

"We got distracted for their goal but the team remained concentrated for the rest of the game. We continue this journey. It’s a struggle but it makes us proud.

"Last season we played 49 games in total, this year we’re already on 48 and it's only April 12. It's a very heavy season but we must adjust and are doing so with everyone sacrificing themselves to help."