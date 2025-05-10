Flick demands dominance from Barcelona against Real Madrid

Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to assert dominance in their Clasico against Real Madrid following their Champions League disappointment.

After a painful exit in the European club competition against Inter Milan, the German urged his squad to channel their frustration into a commanding and energetic performance against Los Blancos.

"We spoke about what they (the players) are thinking, what they are feeling, it's important in a group that we speak about that," Flick told the media.

"Everyone knows that in a Clasico you have to be on your highest level, that's what we have to do. We want to be active, we want to see the team (play) with intensity on the pitch, dominant as normal, and we know it's a really fantastic team from Real (against us)."