Ezri Konsa 'proud' as Aston Villa exit Champions League despite PSG victory

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa believes his side 'showed we can compete' after their 3-2 Champions League win over Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old scored Villa’s third goal as Unai Emery’s side secured a memorable win over one of the tournament favourites.

Villa were eliminated from the Champions League despite the win but Konsa believes his side can be ‘proud’ of their efforts.

“I’m very proud of the boys and what we did tonight,” the England international told Amazon Prime Video. “The two goals at the start killed us but we showed great belief and character to get back into it. We won the second leg but it wasn't enough.

"At half-time we felt we had nothing to lose. We wanted to go out there and prove a point. We had chances, I think I scored the hardest one. I don't think we could have done any more. I missed the ball, it happens.

"He (Gianluigi Donnarumma) made some excellent saves. We showed tonight we can compete at the highest level and we want to do it again next season."

Villa will be hoping to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition for a second consecutive season, as they sit in seventh in the Premier League, one point of Man City in fifth.