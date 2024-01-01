Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

DONE DEAL: Chelsea's Williams agrees loan with Burton Albion

DONE DEAL: Chelsea's Williams agrees loan with Burton Albion
Chelsea's Dylan Williams agrees loan with Burton Albion
Chelsea's Dylan Williams agrees loan with Burton Albion Tribal Football
Lower league side Burton Albion have secured Chelsea's Dylan Williams on a loan deal.

The 20-year-old has signed for the Brewers on a season-long deal that will see him gain regular first team football.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Burton will also have the chance to sign Williams on a permanent deal, if he impresses.

"I was with Mark at Chelsea and he’s such a great guy, he’s probably one of the most honest guys I’ve ever met," Williams told the club website.

Despite spending many years at the Stamford Bridge club, Williams did not play a senior game.

Mentions
Champions LeagueWilliams DylanBurton CallumBurtonChelseaBamber BridgePremier League