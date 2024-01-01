DONE DEAL: Chelsea's Williams agrees loan with Burton Albion

Lower league side Burton Albion have secured Chelsea's Dylan Williams on a loan deal.

The 20-year-old has signed for the Brewers on a season-long deal that will see him gain regular first team football.

Burton will also have the chance to sign Williams on a permanent deal, if he impresses.

"I was with Mark at Chelsea and he’s such a great guy, he’s probably one of the most honest guys I’ve ever met," Williams told the club website.

Despite spending many years at the Stamford Bridge club, Williams did not play a senior game.